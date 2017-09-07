Newly appointed TCC chairman promises to sustain unity in Nsukka LGA

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The new Transition Caretaker Committee (TCC) chairman in Nsukka Local Government Area, Dr. Ejike Asadu, has solicited for support from stakeholders and the entire residents of the area to enable him succeed in his assignment.

Asadu made the plea in a brief ceremony while assuming office as Transition Caretaker Committee chairman (TCC) of Nsukka LGA, he said with support and cooperation of stakeholders and entire residents the council would move to the next level.

“Without the cooperation and support of the entire residents I will achieve nothing within the limited time of my administration. I need the support of all and sundry to take Nsukka Local Government to the next level, “he said.

He said one of the main tasks of his administration was to maintain peace and unity that would ensure peaceful and credible election in the forthcoming LG poll in the state.

“My job is like the biblical John the Baptist, I am here to prepare ground and handover to whoever will emerge winner in the forthcoming Nov 4 LG election.

“I salute the governor who deemed it fit to appoint new caretaker chairmen that will run the council areas in the state until the emergency of elected council chairmen in Nov 4,” he said.

The new TCC chairman expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for finding him worthy to oversee the affairs of Nsukka council and promised not to disappoint the confidence the governor had in him.

In her remark, his predecessor, Prof. Rose Onah, wished the new TCC chairman of Nsukka LGA the best, noting that she would be willing to offer advice to him whenever she was called upon.

“I am happy for my successor and will be willing to support and offer advice at any point in time. I wish him good luck and the best as the new Council chairman of Nsukka LG,” she said.

Onah thanked the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve as well as gaining practical experience in the administration of local government council.

“I am grateful to all residents of the Nsukka for their support and cooperation during my tenure. I thank the governor for given me the opportunity to serve my people, may Almighty God bless him in the marvelous work he is doing in Enugu state,” she said.