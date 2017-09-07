New Lagos CP vows to reduce crime by 30 percent in two months

The new Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, has vowed to reduce crime and other forms of criminality in the state by 30 percent in two month.

Edgal, who gave this assurance on Wednesday during his first press briefing which held at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, stated that his roadmap was based on a police plan driven largely by community policing and community safety partnership.

He maintained that he would do all within his might, including to dine with the devil, for the protection and safety of residents in Lagos.

He said the safety of residents and businesses were of priority to his office. “My strategy will be based on community policing which will increase the involvement of community members on how they would be policed.

” It is all about partnership, decision making and accountability is also important but partnership will form the core.

“My mission is to make Lagos the safest place to do business, restore the pride of police and bequeath to the people a friendly police.

” Also, community safety partnership is an aspect that emphasizes synergy with other security agencies and civil groups.

“A partnership geared towards making the state more peaceful.

“I will also partner closely with informal policing sector like vigilante groups that aid police in ensuring security and peace in the inner communities in the state,” he said.

Edgal also revealed that pin down points had been established all over the state as first point of contact for the people when in distress.

“My police plan has an all inclusive strategy to reduce crime. I have established police observation/ pin down points in the state to serve as first point of contact when in distress.

“Motorized patrols will be increased and maximum utilization of resources is key in fighting crime.

“Patrol vehicles will concentrate on major highways during peak periods and on residential areas at night.” he said.

He said he was open to partnership with other security agencies including vigilante groups under the condition that they be registered.

” The issue of functional partnership will be taken very serious as legal and operational guidelines for vigilante will be established.

“The Vigilante is important but before any group can metamorphose, such group must report to the divisional police headquarters in that place where they will be registered, profiled and scrutinized.

“None would, however, be accepted if found having a criminal record, a drunkard or one with any form deviant behavior.

“They will be documented and submitted to the nearest Area Commander for final scrutiny. If the Area Commander confirm and I approve, they will be able to work closely with the police.

“None of them will however be allowed to carry arms as they are not legalized to do so. They will be used primarily for intelligence networking.

“We will improve intelligence gathering, henceforth any intelligence information that leads to arrest will be rewarded and identity will be protected.” the CP said.

Edgal added that a platform named Citizens Complaints Hot Centre (CCHC) will be activated at 6pm on Wednesday to handle complaints from members of the public.

He said the platform will accommodate complaint made in any language. Complaints are to be sent to the following numbers: 08067945296, 08063025274, 08063104759, 08113615350, 08113683077, 08096282148, 08096283173, 08089781657, 08126404930, 08081426895.

The Commissioner declared that any with useful information can also reach out to the command and earn themselves good money. He emphasized that the identities of informants will be protected.

He also disclosed that the former Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism section had been unbundled, as the Anti-Kidnapping section and the Anti-Cultism section will now operate differently to be headed by Senior police officers with integrity.

CP Edgal also maintained that his office will not fail to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to clamp down on drug traffickers by saying crime always had a connection with drugs.

He called for media support maintaining that the media is an integral part to efficiently police the State. He also advised media practitioners to make public interest a major criteria in the discharge of their duties.