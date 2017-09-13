NCPC boss challenges Nigerian women on national growth

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC)Executive Secretary,

Rev Tor Uja has said that Nigerian women has great endowments to rise

up to build the nation in their various areas and capacities.

This strategic call was made by the NCPC boss during the 2nd strategic

consultative women meeting on the Greater Women Pilgrimage Convocation

held recently in Abuja.

“I announce my confidence in what women can do for a people and for a

nation. Women are exceptional creatures of God designed not only for a

people but for a nation” the NCPC boss stated.

He stated that women under God are not ordinary because they are set

to achieve not ordinary things but great things to their generations.

Just as spiritual women brings positive shake in their nations, so

also the Women Pilgrimage is expected to bring peace to the nation.

Rev Tor Uja charged the women to help mobilize other women towards the

Greater Women Pilgrimage Convocation Scheduled to hold on the 21st

September 2017 at the Women Development Centre Abuja.

He briefed the Nigerian women on their role in interceding for

Nigeria; for the peace and progress of the nation and the world at

large.

He appealed to them to work together in love so as to achieve great

success using the Women Pilgrimage platform scheduled for next year.

He admonished them to volunteer and make themselves available to be

part of the coordinating team for The forthcoming Women Pilgrimage in

May 2018, as he promised on behalf of the Commission to partner with

them.

Mrs Berry Uja, the wife of the NCPC boss further admonished “You must

get to a point in your life when you have to lock men out and look up

to God only who is able to do all things and at appointed time”.

Speaking also was Dr Mrs Akogu who highlighted the roles of Nigerian

Women in this dispensation in making sure the peace of Nigeria is not

negotiated.

Her words, “ I enjoin the Nigerian women to contribute their quota by

interceding more for Nigeria and make sure you deal peaceably with all

men so life will become more bearable in Nigeria, taking example from

the lifestyle of women in the Bible”.

She charged all women to attend the Greater Women Pilgrimage

Convocation scheduled to hold on the 21st of September at the Women

Development Centre to hear what the Commission has to say to the

Nigerian Christian women in preparation for the Women Pilgrimage to

Rome and Jerusalem in May 2018

Idu Jude Abuja