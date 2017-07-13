NCC marks TCP 80th edition, reassures on consumer-centric stance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reassured on consumer-centric stance as the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) marked its 80th edition at a ceremony in Abuja.

The Telecom Consumer Parliament is the flagship interactive programme of the Commission instituted in 2003 to bring the regulator (NCC), operators and consumers together to reflect on challenges of telecom operations and offer solutions.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, earlier hosted a broad spectrum of telecom consumers, operators and a group of other stakeholders for the 80th Edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta who was represented by Mr. Sunday Dare, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at the Commission, recalled the basis for the institutionalization of the TCP of NCC’s consumer-centric stance, which the declaration of 2017 as Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer has come to underscore.

Danbatta also said that the Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Programme is an offshoot of items 2 and 6 of the NCC Management’s 8-Point Agenda unveiled to the public in January 2016, adding that these items speak to the desire to improve the quality of telecom services; and the protection of the consumer as the King, the lifeblood of the telecom sector in Nigeria.

The Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Danbatta said is a reiteration of NCC’s commitment to consumer empowerment and protection through continuous improvement of qualitative, universal and affordable services; wider consultative engagement of consumers to identify challenges, needs and desires; as well as creating pervasive platforms for consumer information and education.

The Consumer Outreach Programme (COP) and Townhall Meeting (THM) are the other two programmes designed by the Commission for the purpose of consumer information, education discussion and resolution of challenges face by the consumers.