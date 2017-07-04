NCAC DG Congratulates FTAN On Successful Inauguration Of Exco

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has congratulated the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) on the successful inauguration of it Executives at the just concluded Annual General Meeting.

Runsewe commended the likes of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Mr. Okorie Uguru, among others on their new positions, saying that their election their is well deserved.

In a statement on made available to the Daily Times on Tuesday, expressed confidence that this new executive will justify the confidence reposed in them by bring their immense wealth of experience to bear in the running of the association.

He noted that most of those elevated to the executive positions have been at the forefront of driving tourism activities in Nigeria and that the inauguration of the new executive is coming at a time the industry was in dire need of people with passion and drive to stir the ship of FTAN to the next level.

The full list of those who were elected to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years include: President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo (NANTA); 1st Deputy President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung (NATOP); 2nd Deputy President, Chief Abiodun Odunsanwo (ITP); Vice President Alhaji Badaki Aliyu (HATMAN); Vice President, South West Otunba Ayo Olumoko; Vice President South East, Mrs. Ngozi Ngoka (NANTA); Vice President, North Central, Mr. John Adzer (ITP); Vice President, North West Alhaji Nura Kangiwa (STEP)

Others are Mr. Eugene Nwauzi, Vice President, South South (HOPSEA); Treasurer Mrs. Suzanne Akporiaye (NANTA); Internal Auditor Mr. Stephen Adebayo-Ajayi (HOFA); Membership Secretary 1 Mrs. Ime Udo (NATOP); Membership Secretary 2 Mr. John-Likita M. Best (ATPN); Membership Secretary 3 Mr. Emeka Anokwuru (WEBISCO); Publicity Secretary 1 Mr. Okorie Uguru and Publicity Secretary 2 Mr. Joesef Karim.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Runsewe has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to commiserate with the family of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule on the death of the great Nigerian Icon.

Runsewe said that Maitama Sule would be remembered for the many contributions he made towards the development of Nigeria, especially in the area of arts and culture.

He said that as the pioneer Chairman of NCAC Board in 1975, Maitama Sule laid a solid foundation for the development of the arts and culture sector of the nation, Otunba said, adding that he was at the forefront of the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural values.

He further recalled that the late Maitama Sule stood against cultural imperialism and spent his entire life promoting African cultural values as the bedrock for national unity, integration and development.

Runsewe said late Maitama Sule was an apostle of the rule of Law, democratic good governance based on the principles of free, fair and peaceful electioins.

He will be remembered as one Nigerian who spent his entire life fighting for the unity, peace and development of the Nigeria nation state, Otunba Runsewe concluded.