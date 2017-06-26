NASS to boost ITF funding, insist on constitutional mandate to alter budget

The National Assembly (NASS), has said It has the constitutional mandate to add to the National budget presented to the House, by the Presidency.

Speaking through its Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Sen. Sam Egwu, during its oversight visit to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), at the weekend in Jos, NASS insist on the right of the National Assembly as provided by the constitution to alter budget.

Recall that the national assembly and the acting president , Yemi Osinbajo are in disagreement over the recent 2017 budget that was passed into law, with the Senate stating clearly that, it would not concede its constitutional powers to the executive arm of government.

However, Egwu said if the National Assembly examine the budget presented to the House and dim it fit to alter where necessary, it would do so.

According to him, “we are at ITF to acquaint ourselves with their challenges, so that by the 2018 budget we will see how we can appropriate more funds for them.

“When the budget comes before us, we will see how much government has approved for ITF and if we think it is not good enough, we will add more money based on our mandate”, he said.

Sen. Sam Egwu, who is also a former Governor of Ebony State, said, the purpose of the oversight visit is to conduct an assessment on the level of judicious budgetary implementation by ITF, particularity, the 2016 approved appropriation, adding that his team also demand to check the level of compliance with the ‘extant Act of the Fund’s 2011 as Amended’.

In his part, the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, said, one area he pleads with NASS to assist is in the appropriation for the Students Industrial work experience scheme (SIWES), saying that ITF is vested with the management of the scheme, however, it is the sole responsibility of the federal government.

The DG said unfortunately participation in the scheme has soared, due to increased licensing of tertiary institutions and disciplines accredited for the scheme.