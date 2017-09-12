Nasir advise the North to address emerging issues in the country

Former president of Federal Appeal Court,Justice Mamman Nasir has urged the North to address myriad of issues currently confronting the coexistence of the country.

Justice Mamman Nasir who noted that, the issues which included calls for restructuring of Nigeria,the irritating reappearances of the Boko Haram insurgents and the pervading hate speech said all these has engulfed the youths through social media with religious and sectional colours.

He cautioned against dismissing these fundamental issues as mere developmental challenges.

Justice Nasir made this assertion when he led other executives of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on a visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari at Government House council chamber in katsina on Monday.

Other executive members on the entourage include former Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Coomassie,Yariman Zazzau,Alhaji Muhammad Munir Jaafaru, Hajiya Amina Ladan-Baki and the Foundation Managing Director,Dr.Shettima Aji -Ali.

Justice Nasir said “Nigeria is currently at a stage we may call crossroads.Particularly,the challenge is for the North to find the appropriate,well guided response to the myriads of issues surrounding the nation”.

“Most importantly, we cannot dismiss the calls for restructuring for whatever it stands for”, he maintained, adding that this and many others needed to be urgently dealt with tactfully to stop this important group that forms 75 percent of the nation’s population from getting impatient.”

According to him, the Foundation is concerned with ensuring that peace and unity prevail in the North as well as in other parts of the country.

While appreciating the efforts of the Federal Government and the Northern states Governors Forum in addressing some of these challenges, he ascertained that, the Foundation stands to contribute to getting over these challenges through the galvanising of ideas to assist governments in crafting and implementation of policies required for squarely addressing them.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari who described the visit as a honour,i lauded the good legacies left behind by late Sir Ahmadu Bello, urging other Nigerian leaders to emulate the late elder statesman.

“The good legacy a leader should endeavour to leave behind includes investing on human capital”, he concluded.

Segun Olaniyan katsina