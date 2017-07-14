NAF takes delivery of Super Mushshak aircraft for pilot training

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday took delivery of the first batch of five out of ten Super Mushshak aircraft being expected from Pakistan.

The first batch of the trainer aircraft, which is for the primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, was received on arrival by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Chris Okoye.

It would be recalled that the NAF inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on 5 December 2016. This followed the kind gesture of the Pakistan Government to temporarily make 4 Super Mushshak aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force available to the NAF, at no cost, to immediately commence the training of NAF pilots.

Since then, the in-house training of NAF pilots had resumed in earnest. With the arrival of the first batch of the NAF’s trainer aircraft, the local training of NAF student pilots will receive a boost at a much reduced cost.

The new aircraft will soon be inducted into service after assembly and successful test flights.