N5.1bn money laundering: Court refuses Dudafa’s application to travel abroad

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday declined an application by former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, seeking court’s permission to travel abroad for medical attention.

In his ruling on Dudafa’s application, Justice Mohammed Idris, held that he could not disregard the overwhelming evidence by the prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and grant Dudafa’s request.

He said that expert report received about his condition established that he could be treated in Nigeria.

Justice Idris also faulted the application by Dudafa, stating that an application of such nature ought to be backed by hard evidence.

The judge said, “In view of overwhelming evidence before me. I find it difficult to grant this application. I hereby dismissed this application”.

Dudafa, had through his lawyer, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), urged the court to order the release of his international passport to enable him travel abroad for medical care for spinal cord injury allegedly sustained while in the custody of the EFCC.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court not to grant the application on the grounds that the EFCC had written to a Lagos State government hospital to examine Dudafa’s health and to determine whether he could be treated in the country or abroad.

Dudafa and one Mr. Joseph Iwuejo, who the EFCC claimed aided him to perpetrate the alleged fraud are standing trial on 23 counts bordering on alleged money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that between June 2013 and June 2015, the accused used different companies to fraudulently laundered various sums of money to the tune of N 5.1billion.

Some of the companies include Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd; Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd; Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd.

Others are: Rotate Interlink Services Ltd; Ibejige Services Ltd; DeJakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd; and Ebiwise Resources.

The matter has been adjourned till today for defense lawyer to cross examine the witness.

Peter Fowoyo