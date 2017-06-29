N270m fraud: EFCC seeks transfer of Ohakim’s case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday asked justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court Abuja to transfer the suit against former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, back to the initial trial judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola of same Federal High Court Abuja division for trial.

The matter which was slated for mention before the new trial court before Justice B. O. Quadri of the Federal High Court could not go on even with the presence of the defendant himself in court.

Counsel representing Ohakim, Awa Kalu (SAN) had at the resumption of trial, informed Justice Quadri of the receipt of the letter addressed to the Federal High Court Headquarters, seeking for transfer of the matter to Justice Ademola who was facing trial as at the time.

After the letter was produced and informed the court about, Justice Quadri adjourned the matter to October 5, 2017 for ruling on the re-transfer request and for further mention.

Ohakim is standing trial over alleged fraudulent payment for Plot No. 1098 Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, otherwise known as No. 60, Kwame Nkuruma Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

It will be recalled that Justice Ademola had dismissed the no case submission made by Ohakim over alleged corruption and money laundering offences.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola in his ruling on the submission, held that the prosecution, led by Festus Keyamo had established a prima-facie case against the defendant necessitating him to open his defence.

The trial judge, Justice Adeniyi then adjourned till October 10 and 13, 2016 for the defence to call its witnesses before he (Ademola) was arrested and detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) and subsequently arraigned but he was acquitted and discharged of all charges against him.