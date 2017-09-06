N13.4bn debt: New twist over hotel seizure by AMCON

..as workers vow to resist takeover



Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited, owners of Best Western Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, has described as illegal, the attempted seizure of its property by Assets Management Company of Nigeria, (AMCON).



The management has justified its position saying that,“The loan is a five- year loan; when we drew down the loan up to N10billion because the loan is a revolving facility in which we pay and we draw, but when we drew up to N10bbn, Lamido Sanusi took over Oceanic Bank; and they wrote us that they will not give us any more money, when former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi took over, they cancelled all facilities, but we were servicing our loan even when they told us there was no more money.”

“They cannot resuscitate a dismissed case, which is not primarily their own case, it is a case between Suru and Oceanic bank; , AMCON’s attempt to resuscitate the case is an abuse of court process; by coming through the back door is an attempt to re-litigate what has been litigated.”