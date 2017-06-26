N-Power: FG explains reasons for delay in payment of some volunteers

The federal government has absolved itself and the various state governments, particularly the coordinators of its youth employment scheme, N-Power, of responsibilities over the non payments of some oof the volunteers of the programme in the state.

Making the clarifications at the weekend, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, said that the few persons who were yet to be paid were still having issues bothering particularly on irregularities in their bank details, especially the Bank Verificationh Number (BVN).

The presidential aide, particularly noted that in Delta state, out of the 7,149 volunteers who were engaged in the programme, 5,916 were beirng paid as at May, this year, adding that 857 others were just cleared and paid last week.

He explained that while others were still having issues relating to their BVN as their accounts could not be verified by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), 140 of the volunteers in the state do not have record of bank accounts, hence, they could not be paid.

While urging those affected to go and rectify their BVN challenges, the Presidential aide held that the programme is already growing in leaps and bounds as according to him, the current ongoing recruitment has attained a major milestone by reaching 1.1 million graduate applicants within one week.

The presidential aide who used the forum to pay glowing tribute to three N-power volunteers in the state who established a mini laboratory at the Primary Healthcare Centre, (PHC) at Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area by pulling their funds together, advised others to take a cue from them by forming synergies and cooperating among themselves, in order to benefit from the government programes for cooperative.

While urging the volunteers to take their work seriously, he warned that those who perpetually absented from work or were irregular in attendance would be demobilised and replaced with applicants who are serious and desire the job.

‘’When you do not show seriousness through diligence, no one will take you seriously,’’ he said, just as he urged the volunteers to also use the opportunity to develop investment plans or pattern for themselves.

On her part, the focal person for the exercise in Delta State, and Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello said that the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is irrevocably committed to ensuring that the programme succeeds in the state.

According to her, while the programme is in tandem with the job creation vision of the Okowa administration where several thousands of youths have been engaged through the Skills Training Enterpreneurship Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Eterprepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) the state government will continue to encourage youths in the state to embrace the programme in order to better their lot.