Muslims call for one united Nigeria, shun Arewa youth quit notice to Ndigbo

Muslims in Abia state Sunday joined their counterpart in Nigeria and all over the world to celebrate their 2017 festival of Eid-El fitri.

In Umuahia, they called for one united Nigeria, even as they urged Nigerians to shun the call by coalition of Arewa youths to the people of south eastern Nigeria to quit the 19 northern states.

Speaking during their festival prayer conducted at the premises of the Central Police Station, Umuahia, the Chief Imam of Abia State, Sheikh Ali Ukiwo highlighted the rooted causes of disharmony in Nigeria to include “religious and ethnic intolerance, unbridled behavior of

political elites and their quest for power at all cost, imbalance in the structure, principles and practice of Nigerian federalism and poverty, unemployment, hunger, frustrations and injustice” in Nigeria, naming others to include imbalance in fiscal federalism, marginalization of some groups in the country and quest for the control of power at the centre.

He urged the country to address these issues to achieve the much desired patriotism and harmonious co-existence in the country.

Eid-el-fitri celebration, he said holds “a crucial lesson for all and sundry in the country that we should always explore the uniting values off religion in a multi-religious society, rather than dwell on those issues that divided and engender friction and violence.”

Also speaking at the prayer ground, the police Imam in charge of the south east, DSP Alhaji Musa Iro Okpemba appreciated faithful for the successful Ramadan and enjoined them to use the lesson from Ramadan to impact positively on mankind and show mercy and love to the needy, pointing out

that the even t calls for sober reflection.

Preaching at the event held at the Umuahia central Stadium, the Chief Imam, Umuahia Central Mosque Alhaji Hamza Goni urged Muslims in the state to show love irrespective of their faith and ethnicity and prayed for one united country, Nigeria.

Speaking newsmen after the occasion, the Chairman, South-south and south-east Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Sarki Yaro Danladi reminded Muslim faithful that Eid-El-Fitri is one of the five pillars of Islam handed down by Allah, urging all Muslim faithful in the state to live in peace with their host community and non-Muslim neighbours.

He described the Arewa youths quit order to ndigbo as the one that will not work, stating that northerners in the south east are enjoying their stay just as Ndigbo in the north are also enjoying and thanked God that northern elder did not like the order, urging royal fathers and elders in the east to do same to Igbo youths by talking to them.

He used the occasion to disclose that the health of President Mohammadu Buhari was a major theme in their prayer.

He advised Nigerians to be patient with the present Buhari administration in the country, stating that two years in office is not enough to be used to judge him, asking that Nigerians “should wait and watch him to see what he can do.”

In Abia state, he thanked God for Ikpeazu as the state Governor, stating that he is a “good listener for all, irrespective of tribe or religion, while urging Ikpeazu to fulfill his campaign promises to the people and prayed God to be with him.

In his message, the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu thanked the Muslim community for being peaceful in the state pledging to encourage them in the state.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Adeleye Oyebade had re-assured the Muslim community in the state of his command’s responsibility to protect lives and property in the state.

In a press release by the state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, CP Oyebade urged Muslim faithful to use the period of Sallah celebration to reflect on the nation’s present economic and political position and fervent prayer for God’s intervention ‘to make government recovery plkans effective.”