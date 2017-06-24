Muslims begin preparations for Eid el-Fitr in FCT

Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have begun preparations for the celebration to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commercial activities are in top gear in the areas like Garki, Wuse, Jabi Markets.

NAN reports that people at Garki, Wuse and Jabi Market were busy buying and selling essential items, such as food items and drinks, in bulk and retail in preparation for the Sallah.

Hajiya Amina Katagun, a civil servant, at the Garki Market said she was happy to witness the end of Ramadan, but lamented the high cost of foodstuff and other goods in the market.

She said that the high cost of goods would limit the fun and merriment for her and many other families that were struggling to live daily.

“Alhamdulillah, fasting is about to be over; all praises is due to Allah.

“My worry now is the price of things in the market; so many families cannot afford to buy the few things they needed for the Sallah due to the cost of foodstuff and other goods.

“Though it is the `small’ Sallah, we still need to cook to give out to our neighbours whether they are Muslims or not, and the less privileged,’’ she said.

Mr Mohammed Suleiman, an engineer, at the market said that he was thankful to God for keeping him all through the season.

“I am grateful to God for keeping me alive to witness this year’s Ramadan.

“I am, however, unhappy because of the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North Eastern part of the country.

“As the Ramadan winds down and Nigerians are preparing to celebrate Sallah, we must remind ourselves of the ultimate sacrifices others have been forced to make with their lives in this country.

“So, I urge all Nigerians to pray to the Almighty Allah to give the country peace, unity and stability as we continue the celebration.

“We need to intensify prayers for peace and stability in the country, because nothing can be achieved without peace,’’ Suleiman said.

Mr Kabir Kato, a cobbler, in FCT, said he was grateful to Almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity to participate in the fasting, while praying for Allah`s blessing that comes with the fasting.

“In these last few days of Ramadan, the excitement of the Sallah celebration is palpable; I am happy to be alive till the end.

“A lot of blessings come with the observation of Ramadan, I thank Allah for keeping me and my family alive to participate in this year celebration,’’ Kato said.

Kato said he was expecting to receive lots of gifts from elders and philanthropists, who usually demonstrate their love by giving gifts during the Sallah.

NAN reports that owners of some of the fun centres visited are optimistic of patronage during the celebration, with many already putting things in shape in great expectation.

According to Wikipedia, Eid el-Fitr is a festival of breaking of the fast.

It is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It marks the end of Ramadan the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The religious Eid el-Fitr is a single day during which Muslims are not permitted to fast, the holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset Ramadan fasting.

The day of the Eid el-Fitr, therefore, falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the observation of the new moon by local Islamic authorities.

The exact day of celebration, therefore, varies by locality; however, in most countries, it is generally celebrated on the same day as Saudi Arabia.