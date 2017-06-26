Muslim in Ilorin mark Eid-Frti, call for vigilance

‎As Muslims all over the world celebrated Eid-Friti on Sunday, which marked the end of Ramadam, they have been enjoined to let the lesson of the period be their watchword in whatever they do.

A cross-section of Traditional rulers in Kwara state made this known in their Eld-friti messages to the people of the state.

According to the Vice Chairman of the state traditional council, Alhaji lbrahim Chatta Umar, observed that the period could be meaningful only lf the faithful imbibe the teachings of the period as their guiding principles.

Alhaji Chatta Umar who is the Estu Patigi added that what the country needed now is divine intervention while urging the people to be steadfast in prayer and eschew acts that could hamper development of the State and the Nation.

Also, the Olosi of Osi in Ekiti local government area of the state, Oba Saliu Abdulkareem Adasofegbe Arowobeku the first, cautioned Nigerians regardless of their tribal to do away with any act that has negative effect on the life of the masses.

The Olosi of Osi who is the chairman of Ekiti Traditional Council said by so doing it would enable the government at all level forge ahead in its shared prosperity programme at impacting on the lives of the people.

In his submission, the Emir of Gwanara in Baruten LGA of the state, Alhaji Sabi ldris implored faithful not to see the period as merry making alonen rather look inward on how best they could assist the needy in the society as this would give the down trodden members of the society sense of belonging with their counterparts.

ln his contribution, the Oludofian of ldofian in lfelodun LGA of the state, Oba Zubairu Agboola Oyesoro called on Nigerians irrespective of their political background or religion differences to have the fear of God at heart and show love to their neighbours while urging government to assist law enforcement agency with logistics support to enable them provide adequate security for law abiding citizens.

The Aala of ilala in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, Oba Osuolale Adeyemi Oyebamire, admonished religious and community leaders to continue to exhibit high sense of discipline in whatever they do to sustain continuous crime-free society that would promote more

development.

Kehunde Akinpelu, Ilorin