MultiChoice extends ‘’DStv Summer Besties’’ competition

MultiChoice Nigeria has extended the deadline for receipt of entries for the DStv Summer Besties competition from August 11 to September 22nd, 2017.

The competition, which is open to kids between the ages of 5 and 12, encourages them to express their creativity by describing what friendship means to them in a 30 second to one minute video either in form of art and craft, song, speech or poem.

Speaking on this development recently in Lagos, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said; ‘’This extension is necessary to accommodate the kids who wanted to enter but were not able to meet up with the original deadline. They now have extra time to explore their creativity by taking on the fun and exciting challenge this summer holiday. ’’

Entries can be submitted online and three winners will emerge, one from each category. Each winner will receive a scholarship worth N300, 000, laptops, bicycles and coloured printers. In addition, their respective schools will win DStv Explora plus dish with a one year premium subscription.

Other fantastic prizes up for grabs include: cinema tickets, water bottles, DStv French Touch add on, educational tabs and many more. Entry is restricted to active DStv subscribers and all submissions will be judged for creativity and originality. A selected panel of judges will pick the overall winners.