Motorists, commuters laud Obaseki for revamping EDSTMA

Motorists, traders and residents in Benin City have commended the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for restoring sanity on the roads in the city with the revamped Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA).

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, a bus driver at the New Benin area of the city, Mr. Eghosa Omoruyi, expressed delight at the new development and said that the presence of EDSTMA officials will instill fear in bus drivers who are always in the habit of disobeying traffic light.

I hope to see changes with the new EDSTMA that was commissioned by our Royal Father, the Oba of Benin. I believe they will be different from the EDSTMA of old,” he said.

A trader at the New Benin Market, Abubakar Sahidu, commended the Edo State Government for improving the traffic situation in the state, adding that residents will enjoy living in Benin if the re-branded EDSTMA discharges its duty effectively.

He called on the newly recruited men and women of EDSTMA to do their job effectively by putting the interest of the people at heart as they discharge their duties.

Victoria Amarachi, on her part, said the introduction of EDSTMA is a commitment on the part of the government to improve traffic situation in the state and need commendation from the citizens. She called on the officials of EDSTMA to put in their best and make the government proud.

Areas monitored were Mission Road, New Benin, Aduwawa, Ramat Park, Third East Circular Road, Sapele Road, amongst others.