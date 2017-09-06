Monarchs hail Saraki’s intervention in Share-Patigi road

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The people of Kwara north led by Etsu Patigi and other monarchs from the area have praised the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for facilitating the award of reconstruction of Share-Tsaragi- Patigi federal road.

The Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Chatta Umar led his colleagues to Saraki’ residence in Ilorin yesterday on a ‘ thank you visit.’

According to him, he said they have registered their gratitude to the Senate President over the appointment of two indigenes of the area as Nigerian ambassadors to Japan and Malaysia.

While thanking Saraki for his kind gesture, the Etsu Patigi said the people of the area were delighted over his victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He assured Saraki, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of the continued support of the entire people of Kwara north senatorial districts.

Responding, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, described the meeting as a family affair reminiscent of long time relationship between the people of Kwara North and the political icon of the state, the late Dr. Olusola Saraki.

He commended the people for their support over time, saying support and loyalty would foster existing relationship and engendered more development to the area.

The Senate president also urged the new ambassadors to use their positions to create opportunities and employment for people of the state and the country, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship and investment, saying that many Nigerians abroad were looking for opportunities to come home and invest.

He said that the countries in which the ambassadors were posted are important in global business and economy, adding that people expect a lot from them