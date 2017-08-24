Monarchs, Epe people vow support to cleaner Lagos Initiative

Monarchs and residents in Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) under the Epe division of Lagos State have pledged support to Cleaner Lagos Initiative, a pragmatic approach by the Lagos State Government to management waste in the state.

The stakeholders who attended the recent forum organized by the State Government for people in LGs/LCDAs under Epe division expressed optimism that the Cleaner Lagos Initiative will deliver healthy, clean and safe environment for everyone.

HRM, Oba Tajudeen Elemoro, Onitedo of Itedo, Oke-Odo, Iwerekun land, commended the Governor Ambode-led administration for creating the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) which is already tackling illegal dumpsite and blackspots across the state.

He urged government to also demolish structures blocking drainages, adding that “Some people have erected structures along drainages and therefore causing flooding due to blockage of free flow of water. Government has to deal with this in order to forestall flooding.”

Mrs. Iyabo Salami, Women Leader for Ward B in Lekki LCDA said: “The government has demonstrated its readiness to effectively manage waste in Lagos. As Lagosians, we have been enlightened on our role and how to support the initiative. I also have the duty to spread the information to others in my community who are not here.”

Paramount rulers including Oba Rafiu Bamidele Salami, paramount ruler of Ibeju-Lekki Kingdom; HRM, Oba Musat Atiku, Orimedu of Onimedu; market leaders; Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Committees (CDCs) trade groups, artisans and Environmental Health Officers were also at the forum held at T&T Parkwest Event Centre, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Others who commended the CLI included a trader, Mrs. Banjo Opeyemi; hairdresser, Mrs. Tawa Oloja; HOD, Environmental Services, Ibeju-Lekki LG, Dr. Akinyele Cyril and Environmental Health Officer, Gbemilleke Soneye.