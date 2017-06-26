Monarch call on Muslim to imbibe spirit of Eid-fitri celebration

‎A royal father in Kwara state, Oba Joshua Oluwatoba Adeyemi Adimula, has called on Muslims to imbibe the spirit and lessons of the Eid fitri celebration in their daily activities.

Oba Adeyemi Adimula in an interview with Newsmen ‎in Odo-Owa challenged Nigerians to be tolerant and embrace peace to ensure the development of the nation.

‎The monarch who is the Oloota of Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero Local Government urged the people of the state to support the government of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed in its resolve to spread the dividend of democracy to all parts of the state.

He commended the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari for his fatherly role and the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Speaking on the appealed by the Federal Government on the victory of the Senate President, Drm Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct

Tribunal, Oba Adeyemi Adimula urged him not to be bothered adding that he would be victorious at the end.

The Royal Father described Senator Saraki as a true democrat who believe in the rule of law urging Nigerians to support the National

Assembly in its effort at strengthening and improving democracy.

The Royal Father thanked the people of the State for standing by the Senate President during the trial advising them to remain steadfast in their prayer for the Senate President.

He, however, invited members of the public to join his people in the celebration of this year`s annual yam festival commencing tomorrow with the Aye festival at Arinrin square.

Oba Adeyemi Adimula noted that the festival would be rounded off on Wednesday next week with the popular Olokun festival.

The Royal Father called on the Kwara state government to continue to promote ‎the rich culture and heritage of the people.