Minister dares FG, says she’ll back Atiku even if Buhari is contesting in 2019

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan has dared the Federal Government when she disclosed that she will support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he decides to run for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 even if President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking reelection.

In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister who was appointed by Buhari at the emergence of this administration declared her support for Atiku saying that “I will support Atiku in the 2019 Presidential election even if Baba is contesting”.

Her action sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the APC all over the country and beyond.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa programme , Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba described Atiku Abubakar as her godfather, saying that she does not mind losing her job as minister for supporting the former number two citizen.

She said, “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him, Baba, I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a Minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather, if Atiku says he is going to contest.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, which means; my time has elapsed that is why I am sacked.

“I will definitely go but Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending and spreading it that if Baba sees this, I will be sacked”.