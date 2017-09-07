Mechanic in court for allegedly stealing indomie

A 20-year-old mechanic, Adeka Michael, was on Thursday arraigned in a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court in Aso Pada, Nasarawa State,for allegedly trespassing and stealing one carton of indomie noodles.

Michael, a resident of Yelwa in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is facing a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecutor, Agabi Auta, told the court that the defendant, who pleaded not guilty, committed the offences on Aug. 28 at Mararaba.

Auta said the matter was reported by Saidu Kabiru of Kano Street behind NEPA Office in Mararaba at the ‘A’ Divisional Police Station Mararaba.

“At about 3.30p.m., the defendant trespassed into the complainant’s shop located at Mararaba.

“When the complainant stepped out, the accused stole one carton of indomie valued at N3, 500 and his cell phone valued at N12, 000,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the complainant caught the accused with the stolen items.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 348 of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes a five-year jail term for stealing, while Section 348 stipulates three years for trespass.

The Judge, Mr Albert Maga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maga adjourned the matter until Sept. 25, for hearing. (NAN)