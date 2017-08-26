Mbiri community bemoans poor supply of electricity

Residents of LA Axis of Ogbe-Obi Quarters in Mbiri kingdom, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State have continued to bemoan the poor power supply by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in the area for the past one year.

Some of the residents in the quarters, who spoke with newsmen in the area, noted that, for the past one year, they have been experiencing total blackout, while the power company has continued to charge them for services they never enjoyed.

Contacted, the Business Manager, Agbor District which covers Ogbe-Obi Quarters in Mbiri Kingdom, Mr. Cults Nwadei, declined comment.

According to a resident of the area, an agriculturist, (name withheld) who spoke in his residence in LA axis area, Ogbe-Obi Quarters, Mbiri kingdom, he told news men that the worst hit are residents living in LA axis of Ogbe-Obi Quarters, Mbiri, an agrarian community which he claimed have been in darkness for the past one year.

According to the residents, the people in LA axis have on several occasions, sent delegates to the BEDC office at Uromi Junction, Agbor to meet with the Business Manager, Mr. Cults Nwadei on the poor power supply, adding that the management has continued to pay deaf ears to their plight.

They alleged that while they continue to groan in darkness over the poor power supply, BEDC on their part has continued to bill them for services not rendered.

They therefore, called on the management of BEDC, the SSS and the police to help investigate how and why the feeder-pillar in the Transformer at LA axis was removed and carried away as nobody has the access to penetrate to the feeder pillar without the BEDC officials.

Appealing to the management of BEDC to restore power supply to the area so that the people living there can have a sense of belonging, just as they advocated the belonging, just as they advocated the introductions of pre-paid metre that would enable consumers pay their bills, proportionate to their consumption.

They thanked the Obi of Mbiri kingdom, HRM Ifeanyi Alekwe, his Council of Chiefs, the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and prayed God to give them strength and the resources to pilot the affairs of their various officers.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba