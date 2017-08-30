MASSOB/BIM disown Nwodo, Ohanaeze President

The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Chief Ralph Uwazuruike says his groups would no longer recognize Chief John Nnia Nwodo as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Uwazuruike who made the assertion in a telephone interview with journalists in Owerri on Wednesday said that the action followed Nwodo’s meeting with an expelled member of MASSOB.

“It was a deliberate move by Nwodo to spite my person as the leader and founder of MASSOB/BIM that is why he (Nwodo) invited one Uchenna Madu in a meeting yesterday in Enugu knowing very well that Madu had been expelled from MASSOB.

Nwodo is fully aware of his intentions knowing very well that the Madu is no longer MASSOB member and he invited for a meeting as MASSOB leader, when the said Madu does not have executive members or followership." For this singular action, members of MASSOB/BIM across the whole world which I am the leader have from today Aug.30, 2017 denounced John Nnia Nwodo as the leader of Ohaneze.”

Uwazuruike further disclosed that he sent an SMS to Nwodo on the position of his groups this morning which according to him Nwodo replied and said `congratulation and thank you’.

He, therefore, accused Nwodo of using the platform of the Ohaneze apex leadership to project himself as a vice president candidate of a political party from Igbo extraction in the next general election.

Uwazuruike challenged the Ohaneze president and Madu to organise a rally for the public to see latter’s strength and followership in the pro-Biafra struggle, saying “on September 13, MASSOB and BIM members under my leadership will hold a mega rally in Onitsha in support of the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra, to reassure the people that the threat of `no election in Anambra is very hollow. “We equally want Nwodo tell Uchenna Madu and his group to hold similar rally to showcase their strength for the world to see those against the Anambra governorship election from holding.’’

He observed that the gambit of Madu was to hide behind people to talk, saying “it was because of such lifestyle that made him leave the Okwe, the former headquarters of MASSOB for Madu and he was unable to maintain it and he eventually abandoned the place and ran away.’’

Reacting, Nwodo, in a telephone chat described Uwazuruike’s allegations that he held meeting with the fractional leader of MASSOB, Madu as untrue.

There were seven pro-Biafra groups that attended Ohaneze meeting on Tuesday Aug.29, 2017 in Enugu, none of these groups including Uchenna Madu was officially invited for the meeting. They all came on their own and after their presentations, the leadership of Ohaneze advised them to be peaceful and law abiding in their actions and dealings.”

He dismissed the Nwodo the claim that he was projecting himself as a vice presidential candidate of a political party using Ohaneze platform. He explained that the constitution of Ohaneze bars him as the President-General from occupying a political position.

“It is out of ignorance that one will accuse a chairman of Ohaneze of eyeing a political position using the Ohaneze platform. The constitution of Ohaneze is clear that as the chairman, you cannot hold political position.”