Man begs court, “Please dissolve my marriage, My wife chased me out of my house”

A 55-year-old civil servant, Ezekiel Daniel, on Thursday approached a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court in Aso Pada, seeking the court’s intervention to end his 12-year-old marriage to his wife, Janet.

The petitioner alleged that Janet chased him out of his house.

Daniel informed the court that he got married to his wife sometimes in 2005, according to the native law of Kwara and the marriage was blessed with two children.

He said sometime in 2014, his wife seized his car key, locked the entrance and refused to allow him in, adding that he later chased him out of the house.

“For three years now I have been living in a rented apartment and I have been boarding commercial vehicle to go to work since then.

“My wife is uncontrollable when she is angry, abusive, disrespectful and nags over things that are not worth making issues from,” the petitioner said.

“My wife quarrels and fights with our neighbours over little things, thereby bringing shame and disrespect to me.’’

He begged the court to dissolve the marriage as he no longer loves Janet.

“Please terminate the marriage as it has broken irretrievably and all effort to resolve the matrimonial issues has not yielded any good result,” he begged the court.

Janet, 45, denied all the allegations made by her husband saying that he did not tell the court the main problem facing the marriage.

She said her husband was just trying to tarnish her image by saying all this and leaving out the problem.

Janet added that she still loves her husband and begged the court to give them time to settle.

The Judge, Mr Albert Maga, adjourned the matter until Sept. 21 for report of settlement. (NAN)