Malala meets Osinbajo, wants FG to implement Child Rights Act in 36 states

Pakistani Child Rights Crusader Malala Youfsaza, has urged the Federal Govenment to implement the Child Rights Act in all the states of the federation to endure access to education every Nigerian child.

Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate.

She made the appeal on Monday during a meeting with the Acting Presidet Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja

Youfsazai said that she asked the government to declare a state of emergency for education because the education of the Nigerian girls and boys is really important.

She said, “It was a very good meeting. I had very good response.

I highlighted a few issues.”

The Federal government, State government and local government should all be united for this.

She further said that the spending should be made public and the Child Rights Act should be implemented in all states.

She expressed gratitude to the government saying, “I was really happy to hear positive response from the acting President that they are happy with the suggestion of implementing emergency for education and that they are happy to work more on education and that they are united.”

“I’m happy to hear positive responses from the Ministers as well that they are ensuring that education is prioritised in every girl and in every boy and education in Nigeria is given priority.”

“In the morning, I met Chibok girls and I was very happy at what the Honourable minister is doing to support the Chibok girls.”

“I’m really excited to see them going back to their homes and to their families and continuing their education.”

She also said that she was hopeful the other Chibok girls who are still under abduction of Boko Haram are released.

