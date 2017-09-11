Make use of public sector reform document –Forum tells Bauchi govt

The Project Coordinator, Public Sector Governance Forum and Development Project (PSGFD), Mohammed Aminu Ibrahim has urged Bauchi state government to ensure the implementation of reform documents developed by stakeholders in the public sector which aims at entrenching transparency and good governance in the state.

Mohammed Ibrahim stated this at a one day validation workshop for Bauchi state PSGDRP draft communication strategy held at Professor Iya Abubakar Community Resource Centre, Bauchi.

PSGFD is a World Bank project which is being implemented in nine Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA’s) in Bauchi state aimed on transparency, accountability and good governance.

Aminu while lamenting the non implementation of some reform projects in the country stressed the need for full implementation and sustainability of the document.

He said “PSGFD is a World Bank Project which is winding up by October 2017 but we want to ensure that this document put together on transformation of civil servants in the state did not die but must be a working document even after the end of the Project.”

He thereby appreciates effort of all stakeholders who participated in developing the document saying “we all have a stake in ensuring that this document is being implemented”.

“This reform project is to bring about changes in our society to ensure accountability and good governance to the people and to ensure we have efficient law governing the management of funds,” he said.

The reform project consist of nine component which includes public finance management, budget reform, external audit, accounting expenditure control and financial report, human resources management, integrated finance management information, identification of tax payer system and public procurement monitoring and evaluation development.

He added that, there must be a public sector reform in the area of financial and human resource management with a view to ensure efficient ,effective and improve quality in the management and utilisation of public funds to achieve transparency and accountability and good governance for the people.

He said “we developed this reform document to bring about change in our society.”

Samuel Luka, Bauchi