Major shake up in NNPC, Ewubare, Malami Shehu, 53 others redeployed

….Ewubare, Mallami Shehu, 53 others redeployed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday in Abuja announced major restructuring of the hierarchy of the management team.

Consequently, the corporation has announced the appointments and deployments of top executives across the value chain of its operations.

A press statement by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, and obtained by The Daily Times,, said the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told staff shortly before the announcement that the new appointments would not only help to position the Corporation for the challenges ahead, but would help fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.

However, a total of 55 top management staff were affected in the exercise. Under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, formerly Managing Director of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL, moves to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, as the new Group General Manager, while Diepriye Tariah, former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as the MD of IDSL.

Malami Shehu, Executive Director Operations, of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, was appointed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC, was moved to KRPC to assume duty as the MD. Also, Muhammed Abah, until recently, the Executive Director Operations of WRPC succeeds Ladenegan as the MD of Warri Refinery.

Following the retirement of Alhaji Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company, (NPMC), Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy, (CP&S), now assumes duty as the MD of NPMC, while Bala Wunti, former, General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s Office, takes charge as the GGM CP&S.

According to the NNPC, other changes include: Usman Yusuf, who takes over as the GGM/STA to the GMD, Adeyemi Adetunji, confirmed as the MD, NNPC Retail alongside Dr. Bola Afolabi, who now functions as the GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the Corporation.

Also on the list is Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit; while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.