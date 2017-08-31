Magu gives account as EFCC recovers N434.76bn in 8 months

.Says agency has secured 137 convictions

.’I mean no harm, have no issues with anybody’

.Wants Nigerians to own fight against corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has given an account of his stewardship, saying that the agency under his watch has recovered a whopping N434.76billion between January to August 2017.

Magu also stated that the EFCC has made a lot of achievements in both assets recovery and looted funds.

The EFCC boss made the disclosure on Wednesday during a luncheon with media executives in Abuja.

He also spoke on the area of prosecution of cases in court, saying that tremendous progress is being made despite the antics of some persons accused of grand corruption to delay trial.

Magu further disclosed that the agency has secured 137 convictions between January and August.

He said that there was no gainsaying the fact that the media remains the most important ally of the EFCC in the fight against

corruption.

He said: “We owe the media a debt of gratitude for whatever success we have recorded in the last two years”.

Magu also said with the aggressive drive to recover stolen wealth, the EFCC had between January and August 30, 2017 recorded certain monetary recoveries as converted in official rates as follows: N409, 270, 706,686.75billion; $69, 501,156.67 million (N25,055,166,979.53 billion- at the rate of N360.50 to $1); £231,118.69 (N107,705,562.12 million- at the rate of N465.76 to £1); €610,816.20 (N262,532,589 million – at the rate of N428.51 to €1); Dirham 443,400.00 (N43,517,927.89 million – at the rate of N98.5 to 1 dirham) and Saudi Riyal SR70, 500.00 (N6,777,038.68 million- at the rate of N96.13 to 1 SR).

He said: “Two days ago, we got the court to forfeit to the Federal Government a sum of N7.6 billion which was hidden in a Nigerian bank by former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Two weeks earlier, another court issued a temporary forfeiture order to seize properties worth $21,392,224 belonging to the same former minister. Those properties are awaiting final forfeiture.

“Over a month ago, the Commission recovered over N329 billion from a group of oil marketers for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). These are major recoveries from a sector of the economy.”

Speaking on the progress made in getting convictions from various courts nationwide, Magu said: “In the area of prosecution of cases in court, we are also making progress despite the antics of some persons accused of grand corruption to delay trial. Between January and August this year, EFCC recorded 137 convictions”.

Magu further noted that the potential for improvement are good as more cases would be brought to conclusion in the remaining four months of the year.”

The anti-corruption czar also said that he is optimistic that the media remains strategic for future success of the EFCC and the fight against corruption in the country.

He said: “This conviction inspired my decision to meet with you in this informal setting to interact and exchange ideas on the way forward in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“It would be naïve for anyone to expect the fight against corruption to be smooth; you should expect resistance and opposition which are expressed in various guises.

“From what we read in the papers these days, it is either somebody is fighting Magu or Magu is fighting other people.

“Instead of fighting ourselves, we should be united in fighting the common enemy, which is corruption.

“Personally, I am not after anybody and have no issues with anybody. Those who think they have issues with me will soon discover that I mean no harm. What drives me is the passion to do what is right by ensuring that we fight corruption to a standstill in this country”.

The EFCC boss also said: “Regardless of the challenges that we have faced and continue to face, I am happy to report that we are making progress.

“Many of you are aware of the achievements that we have recorded in the fight against corruption.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our oars. We believe there is still a lot to be done which is the reason why we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders, including the media.”

He said that the EFCC did not pretend to have a monopoly of knowledge on how to win the war against corruption especially in the area of assets recovery.

“The anti-corruption campaign requires concerted efforts. I enjoin members of the public, including the media, to be part of this effort by reporting cases of corruption to the EFCC,” Magu added.

The Daily Times recalls that some of the convictions include the case involving ex- Adamawa State Governor, Bala Ngilari, who was charged for N167, 812,500 fraud and convicted by Yola High Court in Adamawa State. Although the conviction was later upturned by the Court of Appeal, the commission has approached the Supreme Court, asking it to uphold the ex-governor’s conviction.

There are those already serving jail terms such as the chairman of Ontario Oil and Gas, Walter Wagbatsoma and Managing Director of the company, Ada Ugo- Ngadi, who were tried and convicted for N1.9 billion subsidy fraud. Equally tried and convicted was one Rowaye Jubril, who was sentenced to 104 years jail term for N1.05 billion oil subsidy fraud.

Some other convictions includes a former Caretaker Chairman, Ogori/ Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State, Gabriel Daudu, who was found guilty on 77-count charge of N1.4b fraud and was convicted accordingly. Though the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction of Daudu, the convict has approached the Supreme Court, asking the final court to set aside his conviction.

Hanna Abraham also earned a 14-year imprisonment in court in the hand of the Commission for obtaining money by false pretence and Obinna Nnamdi two-year jail term for internet fraud.

Others are Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni who were sentenced for N.8m over BVN scam; Akintunde Abiodun for stealing and forgery to the tune of N7, 806, 093; Frank Nwaotule for criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N5 million. Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Badadi and Rilwanu Abdullahi were convicted for possession of fake Naira notes totaling N583, 000 and one Olugbenga Fabunmi for Advanced Fee Fraud.

Also convicted are Osagie Bliss for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretense; Jehu Kwasu for forgery and obtaining by false pretense about N5 million; Christopher Ngene for fraud; Abubakar Umar and Habu Dogo for currency counterfeiters, among others.

On the issue of recovery of stolen funds, Magu stated that the commission is being guided by pronouncements of the court. He explained that forfeitures orders were made by high courts which can be challenged up to Supreme Court.

He said that so far, all the monies recovered through court processes and plea bargain are being kept in a recovery account with Central Bank of Nigeria, saying only the Federal Government has power to spend such monies through appropriation by the National Assembly.

Mathew Dadiya and Andrew Orolua, Abuja