Made in Nigeria products world class – SON DG

The Director General / CEO of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mr. Aboloma A. Osita has said that some made in Nigerian products are world best and that Nigerians should not be afraid of its products and services.

Speaking at Consumer Rights Awareness Advancement and Advocacy Initiative (CRAAI) 2nd annual consumer summit held at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) conference centre Ikeja, Lagos, Osita who was represented by Victoria Toriyo of the stressed that Nigerian cable products are the best globally speaking.

He therefore urged Nigerians to patronise Nigerian products that have MANCAP certification, even as he urged consumers to obtain original receipt when making purchases as it would enable them to make legal complaints if the products they bought turned out to be counterfeited or of low quality.

In the same vein Barrister Babatunde Irukera, DG Consumer Protection Council (CPC) who was represented by Mr. Tam Tamono called on consumer advocacy groups, manufacturers and others to act as effective whistle-blowers in the war against counterfeit food and beverage products.

He said this would enable the government agencies to be more effective and efficient in their drive to ensure enforcement of the rules and regulations of the federal government bothering on sub-standard goods and services.

According to him product counterfeiters are criminals, and only, effective collaboration between agencies, consumers and NGOS can ameliorate or eradicate their evil activities across the country.

He said the counterfeiting of products are evil in several ways, adding that experiences show that counterfeiters use child labour, cheap materials, support terrorism, criminal economy, hurt legitimate businesses and what have you.

Earlier in his statement, CRAAI chairman Moses Igbrude had welcomed the consumers present and praised SON, CPC and NAFDAC for their unrelenting efforts in the battle against sub-standard goods and services. Award were given to Cadbury’s Hot chocolate, Malta Guinness Herbs, Trophy Beer ,Okomu’s Banga Red Palm Oil etc for their excellence and quality.