Lokoja welcomes Tuface, others to Glo Mega Music concert

Saturday, September 9, 2017 will be the turn of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to host Globacom’s much talked about music concert, the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour. The show is scheduled for 4.00 p.m. at the Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall.

A total of 11 first class entertainers, Globacom said, had been contracted to provide sublime entertainment to Glo subscribers and other guests at the show. The artistes include Korede Bello, Douglas Jack Agu, widely called Runtown, Timaya, and Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface.

The others, according to the telecommunications firm, are Chinedu Okoli, alias Flavour, Chibuzor Nelson Azubike, a.k.a. Phyno, and Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddo.

Regular anchors of Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, Lokoja-born Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Ghana’s Juliet Ibrahim, will anchor the show, while Nollywood legends, Patience Ozokwor, a.k.a. Mama G, and Richard Mofe-Damijo, will be the celebrity guests.

On how fun lovers can be part of the show, Globacom explained: “It is a free show but, to attend, subscribers have to use a credit of N2, 000 for data or voice calls within a month. Once subscribers meet this criterion, they have to send SMS ‘MUSIC LOKOJA’ to a short code 207 and they will get a message inviting them to the show”.

It added that subscribers who did not use up to N2, 000 before the show but still wished to attend the concert, “are free to come to the venue of the show, recharge their lines with the same amount and they will be given the tickets for the show”.

The music show had touched down in cities and towns such as Awka, Owerri, Calabar; Asaba; Aba; Port Harcourt; Ajah in Lagos; Benin City; Abuja; Victoria Island, Lagos; Ibadan; Ikeja, Lagos; Ijebu Ode; Abeokuta; Ekpoma;. Suleja; Akure; Kubwa, Kaduna and Enugu before arriving Lokoja.

Makurdi, FESTAC, Lagos; Ibadan; Ayingba; Port Harcourt and Ikorodu, Lagos, are in line to also host the event. The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour is a 27-week entertainment package designed to celebrate and reward Glo subscribers for their loyalty to the Glo Brand over the years.