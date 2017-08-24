Leadership tussle: Police avert breakdown of law in Buhari campaign organization

*Summon 10 members for peace talk

Policemen numbering about twenty-five on wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Buhari Campaign Organization, BCO, in Abuja to avert the breakdown of law and order following the leadership crisis that has been bedeviling the organization for some time.

Two factions have, for about two months now, been laying claim to the national leadership of the BCO , which operates from the head office of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, along Kubwa-Abuja road.

While one of the factions is led by Alhaji Danladi Pasali, the other is headed by Alhaji Isa Bayero.

Trouble began yesterday when the two factions scheduled separate press conferences at the same time at the BCO head office.

The North Central Zone of the BCO, under the Coordinator of Hon. Ubale Marafa, which is loyal to the Alhaji Pasali-led faction, had called a conference for 11am yesterday for the purpose of thanking God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari .

The leader of the other group, Alhaji Isa Bayero similarly slated another press conference for the same venue at the same time.

The Pasali-led group however prevented the Bayero group from gaining access to the BCO headquarters.

When Bayero arrived, he met a gate that was under lock and key and was politely told by the policemen at the gate that he can not enter.

When Bayero spoke with Journalists outside the gate, he claimed that his office was broken into by members of the other group, adding that he had reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS.

But the other group faulted Bayero’s claimed pointing out that he is an impersonator as he had since been suspended by the members of the BCO who passed a vote of no confidence on him. The grouped pointed out that the recognized national coordinator of the BCO is Alhaji Danladi Pasali.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, from the Katampe division, Mr Tino Tangaza, who led the team of the policemen to the venue, later invited five members from each of the two factions for a peace meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

While addressing the press at the BCO office, the North East Coordinator of the BCO, Hon. Marafa thanked God for saving the life President Buhari.

Hon. Marafa specially appealed to all progressive minded Nigerians, lovers of democracy and democratic dividends join hands with President Buhari to succeed by focusing on issues that are capable of uniting the country rather than those that have the tendency to divide her and tear the people apart.

According to him, “We do not have any iota of doubt in our minds that only a healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more vigorously on the task of taking the nation to a greater height, thereby building the country to the envy of others among the comity of nations.

“President Buhari’s recovery is a good news not only for Nigeria and Nigerians, but to the entire black race and the whole world as whatever affects any part of the body, affects the whole body.

“There is no gainsaying about the fact that the divine healing of our President will go a long way to reduce the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health.

“The BCO will also like to use this opportunity to counsel all Nigerians, especially the political elite, irrespective of ethnic, religion or political affiliation, against the propagation and promotion of hate politics for selfish benefits.

“We admonish all Nigerians to continue to see themselves as brothers, sisters, friends and not enemies because united we stand, divided we fall.

“Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, should continue to pray for the President to succeed in the interest of the larger interest of the country,” he said.