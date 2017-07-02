LASU sets to begin online part-time degree programmes

The Lagos State University (LASU) has finalised arrangement to begin an online part-time degree programme this September 2017.

The online programme, which has been approved by the National University Commission (NUC) is expected to be in partnership with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). This was disclosed by the director of public relations in the institution, Ademola Adekoya, in an interview .

He stated that the part time programme would be handled by the newly established Open and Distance Learning Research Institute which is headed by Professor Peter Okebukola, former NUC boss.

Adekoya stressed that the programmes would begin with two course, accounting and business administration, adding that other course would be added gradually in the coming years.

He revealed that all lectures assignment and academic materials would be done and handle online, adding that students would be able to enroll and carry out their academy programme any were in the world.

He said: “The programme would begin with accounting and business administration, we have received approval from the NUC, and the newly established open and distance learning and research institute is headed by professor Okebukola.

“We have invited expert that would train our lecturers and we are also partnering with NOUN,” Adekoya added.