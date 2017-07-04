LASG intensifies sanitation intervention programme

The Lagos Government has begun a sanitation intervention programme to address the challenges arising from the transition to a new solid waste management system in the State.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of The Environment said the Sanitation Intervention Programme became necessary to ensure that no vacuum was created during the transition from the old waste management system to the Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

The statement added that refuse has been evacuated from the nooks and crannies of the State since the intervention programme commenced in all LGAs and LCDAs in June to maintain a clean and hygienic State.

It recalled that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s passion about the environment led to a holistic review of the waste management system and the introduction of a sustainable and more efficient solid waste management system tagged the “Cleaner Lagos Initiative”.

Consequently, refuse dumped indiscriminately in places such as Ojuwoye, Mushin, Eti-Osa, Agege, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikeja, Badagary, Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and other areas have been promptly carted away in order to restore cleanliness and purity within the environment in Lagos State.

The Ministry encouraged Lagosians to cooperate with the State government by desisting from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places while assuring that the new system will enhance the aesthetics of the State and evolve a new sub-sector in the economy of Lagos.