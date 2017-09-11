LASG commences operation against deviant motorists

Following the activities of deviant motorist engaging in illegal commercial activities under the Bridges at Ojuelegba and Ikeja, the Lagos State Government Task Force has said it will commence a rigorous enforcement operations against such motorists on Monday.

Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the motorists in the affected areas had been issued a 48 hours ‘Quit Notice’ by the Agency.

The notice he said had expired on Sunday, September 10th, 2017.

He said, “the illegal motorists engaging in commercial activities around Ojuelegba and Ikeja by Ipodo Market, Awolowo Way were served a ‘Quit Notice’ on Saturday, 9th of September, 2017 to vacate under briges immediately.

” This is because the activities of these illegal garages are constituting traffic gridlock across the State.

“This also leads to criminal activities carried out by hoodlums and miscreants around these illegal garages.”

SP Egbeyemi hinted that no responsible government will tolerate such activities. To this he noted that the Agency will embark on the full enforcement operations to evacuate these illegal motorists under bridges.

The Chairman advised motorists engaging in these illegal commercial activities under these bridges to comply immediately by removing thier buses.

He however warned that anybody caught obstructing during the enforcement operations will be severely dealt with in accordance with the Law.