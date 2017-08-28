LASG arraign paramilitary officer for theft of impounded motorcycle

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has arraigned a paramilitary officer with the Man ‘O’ War for stealing a motorcycle out of those impounded by the agency.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Wilson Alaba, who represented the chairman of the agency disclosed that the suspect was a member of the enforcement team who operated and impounded motorcycles plying restricted routes around Berger area.

Alaba stated that during the enforcement operations 95 motorcycles plying restricted routes around Berger area were impounded and taken to the office.

“It was after we got to our office and re-counted those impounded motorcycles that we discovered one was missing and after a thorough investigations it was discovered that one Olajide Felix a paramilitary officer attached with Agency stole the missing motorcycle.

“What makes it disheartening is the fact that the Lagos State Government have been paying huge allowances as at when due to every members of the Agency’s paramilitary officers to cater for thier needs and to equally deprive them of indulging in such criminal acts.”

He confirmed that the agency just concluded a 3-Day Training Workshop tagged “Work Ethics and Attitudinal Change For Law Enforcement and Field Officers,” for all paramilitary officers in July 2017 as approved by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The representative of the chairman of the agency who warned other paramilitary officers not to engage in criminal activities however stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni, after being briefed directed that the suspect be immediately prosecuted.

It was also gathered that Felix, 31year, has been attached to the agency since 2009. In his confessional statement he stated that he stole the impounded motorcycle and that he has been using it personally since then.

“Yes, i stole a motorcycle (Boxer Bajaj) with registration No AYE 441 QC out of 95 motorcycles impounded during an enforcement operations at Berger and I have been using it for commercial purposes before I was arrested with it.”

The suspect, who hails from ‘Oro’ in Kwara State, said it was the devil that pushed him as he had never engaged in criminal activities since he was born.

He however pleaded for leniency and promised never to indulge in any criminality again if pardoned.

Meanwhile Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi granted the accused (Felix) a bail with two sureties after he pleaded guilty to the one count charged of ‘Conduct in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by stealing an impounded ‘Boxer ( Bajaj ) motorcycle and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 levied against him.

Magistrate Owolabi who adjourned the case till 30th of August, 2017 however stated that those two sureties in a like sum of N30,000 each must be a blood relation with the suspect with a proof of three years tax clearance.

