Lagos Speaker preaches love, unity, urges Nigerians to be vigilant

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerians not to relent in sharing love among themselves.

Obasa, who disclosed this in his Sallah message through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak, also urged Nigerians to continue to work for the unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker also urged Nigerians to be vigilant at all times and cooperate with the government at all levels to fight crimes in the society.

“Ramadan teaches us love and unity and I want to urge us not to relent in sharing the love and unity we have done during the fasting period. We should continue to spread love and peaceful co-existence. This is the essence of Ramadan which we must not neglect,” Obasa stated.

The Lagos chief lawmaker also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant at all times so that they will assist government at all levels in combating crimes.

“The issue of security is a collective task involving the governed and the government. So we must be vigilant at all times. We must be able to provide information on any questionable individual or group in our communities to security agents. This will assist government in nipping crime in the bud,” he advised.

Obasa also assured Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels is committed to improving their lives and enhancing their welfare.

“I wish you all, a happy and fulfilling Sallah celebration,” the Speaker concluded.