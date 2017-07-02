Lagos Safety Commission gets private partnership on safety

With several unreported accidents, incidents and fatalities resulting from lifts, escalators and travelators across the state; Gagnant Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost lift inspection and certification organisation, has partnered with Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), to organise a free seminar on Elevator and Escalator Safety Management for company facility managers across Nigeria.

The first-of-its-kind free seminar was held at the weekend, at Vantage Hub, Ikeja, Lagos.

With only eight companies in Lagos State qualified to audit elevators and other such carriers, Gagnant Company Limited has been working with the LSSC and representing the Commissione as consultants and agents in the field of lift inspection, auditing and certification.

In his presentation titled ’21st Century Facility Management’, one of the partners of GCL, Engr. Tunde Ogunmusemi, said the company was trying to grow the importance of lift inspection noting that if buildings are safe, the occupiers will be able to do worthwhile tasks.

Ogunmusemi also explained that the seminar was aimed at enforcing results so that people could enjoy their facilities. He noted that defective elevator systems could result in monumental problems especially in a city such as Lagos with 22 million residents.

He said: “On daily basis, we hear of accidents and near-misses of elevator doors refusing to open and so on. Safety is the key but unfortunately, many people don’t know the inherent dangers associated with lack of safety audit.”

Also speaking at the event was the managing partner of GCL, Engr. Edun Adebare, who said that facility managers and insurance companies should be regularly sensitized on the need for their elevators to be inspected and certified by the LSSC to meet international standards.

For the LSSC’s Director-General, Hon. Hakeem Dickson, the lift inspection and certification is about ensuring all new lifts installed as well as those already in existence meet the required EN81:20/50 standards.

Established under the Lagos State Safety Law by the former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola, (SAN) in 2011, the LSSC has since expanded the scope of safety. “Our collaboration with Gagnant and other companies has reduced the number of accidents, ensured longevity of the life span of lifts, reduced maintenance costs, ensured value for money invested and greatly reduced legal troubles,” said Dickson.

He also added that there were plans for more seminars for different facets of the society such as the Fire Service, Insurance firms, construction companies, the airports, etc.

Present at the seminar were vice-president of International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Mrs. Abimbola Adamolekun; Executive Secretary of IFMA, Mrs. Bamidele Chinedu, as well as facility managers from various companies.