Lagos Private Schools tourney ends July 8

The Season 6 of the annual Lagos Private Junior Secondary Schools Soccer Challenge will come to an end on Saturday, July 8.

Tagged “Private Cup 2017″, the finals which will be decided at Caleb International School Sports ground, Magodo will be between Top Ville College and Good Sheppard School.

To get to the finals, Top Ville defeated Al- Faruq College 3-2 while Good Sheppard recorded a 4-2 penalty victory over Nigerian-Turkish School.

Tournament organiser, Prince Adewale Atiba of Atico Global Concepts Limited, noted that the championship which has since inception produced great footballers is aimed at discovering talents as well as encouraging healthy rivalry among students of private secondary schools in Lagos State.

“I’m happy that the tournament which began six years ago has been embraced by most private secondary schools in the state.

“This year’s final will be very glamorous as some ex- internationals will grace the day to serve as role models for the students,” he stated.

In some of the matches decided in the competition, Balad Comprehensive School lost 0-3 to Goshen College, while Top Ville College recorded 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Yintab Academy and Goshen College respectively.

Also Ifako International School lost 4-0 to Nigeria- Turkish International School, while Viscon College defeated Dansol High School 3-0. Nigeria-Turkish School also beat Viscon College by 3-0.

In other results, Al- Faruq College recorded a 2-1 victory over Princeton College, Honey bird School beat Good Sheppard by 5-4 on penalties while Ronik Comprehensive School walloped Woodland Hill School 3-0. However, Al- Faruq College lost by 4-5 penalties to Ronik Comprehensive School.