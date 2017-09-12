Lagos police to set up intelligence offices at police stations

The Lagos Police Command would soon establish Divisional Intelligence Offices at police stations across the state to handle information provided by members of the public.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, told a Stakeholders Security Meeting in Ikeja on Tuesday that the units would be set up to aid community policing in the state.

“Every police officer will now have a pocket notebook to jot down information given to him/her by members of the public while on duty.

“This information will be forwarded to the Divisional Information Officer at the end of the day for thorough processing.

