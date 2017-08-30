Lagos Gets New Police Commissioner

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Imohimi Edgar as the new Commissioner at the Lagos State Police Command

Few days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), Imohimi Edgar has been appointed as the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Edgar replaces Fatai Owoseni.

Edgar served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos State Police Command until his promotion was announced.

He led the operation that ended the activities of the dreaded Badoo cult in Ikorodu with over 100 suspects allegedly arrested at a criminal hideout.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, on February 2, 1986.

He served in various commands and formations of the NPF within the country in several capacities, spending most of his days at the Lagos State Police Command.