Lagos CP sacks anti-kidnapping officer over alleged misconduct

The new Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the removal of the officer in charge of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti Yaba CSP Adejobi over alleged corrupt practice.

Our correspondent gathered that the Network on Police Reform In Nigeria (NOPRIN) had petitioned the new commissioner over the alleged abuse of office by anti-kidnapping commander and some men under him.

The petition alleged that Blessing, a single mother, was arrested for alleged theft of $50,000 (about N18 million).

The officers were alleged to have demanded N70,000 bribe for her bail, while a sister to Blessing was allegedly molested sexually by some policemen at the Anti-Kidnapping unit.

Following the petition, the new police commissioner had on Monday through a press statement issued by the state police public relations officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole ordered the removal of CSP Adejobi and his immediate deployment to the command to ensure thorough investigation into the allegation.

The statement also reads, “To ensure an impartial investigation, the CP has ordered the immediate removal of the O/C Anti-Kidnapping back to the command. The CP is worried about this allegation and wants justice to be done

“The new commissioner of police has requested that all parties involved are to come for an interview at the police command tomorrow 5th September 2017 at 09:00am, including the alleged victim.

“The New CP has also directed that the DC Panti commence a discreet and indept investigation into the allegation of the police action.”

The statement also revealed that the Ag/CP Edgal is worried about the allegation and wants justice to be done.

It reads further, “The new CP is reassuring Lagosians that every officer found indicted by their actions or inaction in regards this matter will face the full weight of the police regulations.

” The era of slap on the wrist of police men whose behaviour tarnish the force is over. The new CP has a zero tolerance of every form and any form of indiscipline and corruption.” he emphasized.

Joy Anyim