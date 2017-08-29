Lagos chief drums support for council boss

A Community leader and High Chief of Mopo Akinlade in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Chief Sakirudeen Adekunle Akinlade, has called on the people of the council areas to give their total support to the administration of Hon. Rafiu Olufunmi in his efforts to take the council to greatness.

The Lagos High Chief said that Hon. Rafiu Olufunmi as a formidable and trusted politician will use his wealth of experience in the public and private sectors to developing the potentials of the local council and also prove his mettle of reliability and success in office.

Speaking in an interview, Chief Akinlade said he was confident of the capability of the new chairman to bring thorough development and restoration of greatness to Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area.

He said that Mopo Akinlade and other communities in Eti-Osa East have suffered a lot in terms of infrastructural projects in the past, noting that the deplorable condition of the road from the Abraham Adesanya end to Okun Mopo-Ijebu in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, was responsible for the slow pace of development in the area.

He charged the council boss on the need to focus on rural infrastructural development as soon as possible, pointing out that this was vital to attracting investment and economic buoyancy in the council area.

He also called on the LCDA boss to make employment generation his priority in order to curb crimes and other social ills among the unemployed youths in the local council, to ensure security of lives and property.