Lagos businessman rescues over 6,000 poor northerners

A Lagos businessman, Dr. Tayo Afolabi, has empowered over 6,000 poor Northern children by sending them to school with scholarship support and the region’s women for skill acquisition training and take-off funds for thousands of underprivileged families. T

he Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation’s Northern Coordinator, Hajiya Adams, revealed this in an exclusive chat with The Daily Times at FABS hotel, Zaria, Kaduna State during an event to mark the four year anniversary of its charity activities in the region.

She said the founder, who is the Group Executive Vice Chairman of Sugar Group (a Cargo and Port outfit), has been funding the activities of Foundation up to the present without any sign of fatigue.

Hajiya Adams said the Foundation has also provided support to poor northerners who required surgery and other forms of medical attention but don’t have the financial wherewithal to shoulder it.

She noted that the most striking part of Dr. Afolabi’s charity efforts through the Foundation was that “it’s completely non-discriminatory because the beneficiaries cut across all religions, though the man is a Christian”.

Hajiya Adams urged wealthy individuals in the North to support charity efforts, even if for divine rewards only. She also disclosed that Dr. Afolabi named the Foundation after his late mother in order to immortalise her.

The anniversary event was attended by academics, representative of Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai; Director of NDLEA; Lagos Coordinator of the Foundation; Senior officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission; private schools student beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme and their teachers and the monarchy.

The event was also coloured by academic submissions of papers on divergent issues of socioeconomic importance and the presentation of awards to “exceptionally brilliant scholarship beneficiaries”.

Nasir Dambatta, Zaria