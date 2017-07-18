Lagos Assembly passes Electoral Law in 10 minutes

Lagos state house of assembly on Monday initiates and passed into law the Lagos State independent electoral commission amendment bill 2017.

The bill which enjoyed an accelerated passage has the first, second and third reading before its eventual passage all less than 10 minutes. This however, remains unprecedented in proceedings of the House.

Majority leader Sanai Agunbiade recommended the accelerated passage of the bill in accordance with the section 101 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria which empowers the various houses of assembly in the country to regulate its proceedings as well as the order of the state house of assembly which empowers the house to abridge time of passage of bills before it.

The sections amended included section twenty eight and section sixty two sub section one of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) law.

In his contribution, Chairman House committee on finance Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu said the amendment would create clarity and remove all forms of ambiguity in the law.

Hon. Segun Olulade who chairs the House Committee on Health said the amendment would help settle electoral issues with special focus on time and dates of election.

Setting the record straight, the Speaker said the purpose of the amendment was to create more participation in the electoral process as well as create flexibility for the commission to effectively carry out its duty.

Alade Tasma