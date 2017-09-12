Kwara has witnessed significant progress- Gov Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed says the State has

witnessed significant development across all sectors in the last 14

years.

Governor Ahmed, who spoke through a statement by his Senior Special

Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, said

Kwara State has recorded visible progress since 2003 as his

administration and that of former Governor Bukola Saraki have elevated

the State and its people despite spending the bulk of federal

allocations on salaries and pensions.

The statement noted that the Ahmed Administration has completed most

inherited projects and has equally implemented new projects while

several are ongoing across the State.

It highlighted some of the projects implemented by the present

administration to include renovation and equipping of five general

hospitals into state-of-the-art facilities, International Vocational,

Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Ajase Ipo, KWASU’s

ultra-modern Engineering Complex, urban and rural electrification and

water projects as well as youth empowerment and Small and Medium

Enterprise (SME) development under which more than 60,000 youths and

entrepreneurs have benefited.

The statement added that the state government has rehabilitated 17

waterworks across the State, expanded its Community Health Insurance

scheme and carried out reforms such as the establishment of the Kwara

State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and Kwara Infrastructural

Development Fund (IF-K) which have ensured sustained infrastructure

development and prompt payment of salaries and pensions to State

workers and pensioners.

According to the statement, these reforms have also enabled the state

government implement several road projects across the State despite

the limited resources at its disposal.

Stressing that development is an ongoing process and that governance

is a continuum, the statement listed the ongoing projects to include

Geri Alimi Diamond Underpass, the new KWASU Campuses at Ekiti and

Ilesha Baruba, its Postgraduate School in Ilorin, dualisation of

Kulende-UITH road and the solar-powered streetlights project, “Light

Up Kwara”.

Continuing, the statement noted that the previous administration of

Dr. Saraki, the current Senate President, implemented several

infrastructural projects such as the Kwara State University, Malete,

Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre, International Aviation College,

Ilorin, Shonga farms, numerous urban and rural roads and

electrification projects, remodelling of the Ilorin Township Stadium

as well as pioneered the innovative Community Health Insurance Scheme.

The statement stated that the projects have expanded access to higher

education, boosted healthcare for Kwarans, established the State as an

aviation hub, created thousands of local jobs and significantly

developed the State.

Providing further explanation, the statement noted that any attempt to

assess the utilization of monetary inflows into Kwara since 2003 must

recognise the fact that as a civil-service dominated State, Kwara

utilizes up to 70% of allocation for payment of salaries and overheads.

It, however, maintained that despite this, the State government has

implemented several developmental projects across all sectors,

stressing that ‘’Kwara of today does not bear any semblance with Kwara

of 2003 development-wise”.

Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin