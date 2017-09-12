Kwara has witnessed significant progress- Gov Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed says the State has
witnessed significant development across all sectors in the last 14
years.
Governor Ahmed, who spoke through a statement by his Senior Special
Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, said
Kwara State has recorded visible progress since 2003 as his
administration and that of former Governor Bukola Saraki have elevated
the State and its people despite spending the bulk of federal
allocations on salaries and pensions.
The statement noted that the Ahmed Administration has completed most
inherited projects and has equally implemented new projects while
several are ongoing across the State.
It highlighted some of the projects implemented by the present
administration to include renovation and equipping of five general
hospitals into state-of-the-art facilities, International Vocational,
Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Ajase Ipo, KWASU’s
ultra-modern Engineering Complex, urban and rural electrification and
water projects as well as youth empowerment and Small and Medium
Enterprise (SME) development under which more than 60,000 youths and
entrepreneurs have benefited.
The statement added that the state government has rehabilitated 17
waterworks across the State, expanded its Community Health Insurance
scheme and carried out reforms such as the establishment of the Kwara
State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and Kwara Infrastructural
Development Fund (IF-K) which have ensured sustained infrastructure
development and prompt payment of salaries and pensions to State
workers and pensioners.
According to the statement, these reforms have also enabled the state
government implement several road projects across the State despite
the limited resources at its disposal.
Stressing that development is an ongoing process and that governance
is a continuum, the statement listed the ongoing projects to include
Geri Alimi Diamond Underpass, the new KWASU Campuses at Ekiti and
Ilesha Baruba, its Postgraduate School in Ilorin, dualisation of
Kulende-UITH road and the solar-powered streetlights project, “Light
Up Kwara”.
Continuing, the statement noted that the previous administration of
Dr. Saraki, the current Senate President, implemented several
infrastructural projects such as the Kwara State University, Malete,
Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre, International Aviation College,
Ilorin, Shonga farms, numerous urban and rural roads and
electrification projects, remodelling of the Ilorin Township Stadium
as well as pioneered the innovative Community Health Insurance Scheme.
The statement stated that the projects have expanded access to higher
education, boosted healthcare for Kwarans, established the State as an
aviation hub, created thousands of local jobs and significantly
developed the State.
Providing further explanation, the statement noted that any attempt to
assess the utilization of monetary inflows into Kwara since 2003 must
recognise the fact that as a civil-service dominated State, Kwara
utilizes up to 70% of allocation for payment of salaries and overheads.
It, however, maintained that despite this, the State government has
implemented several developmental projects across all sectors,
stressing that ‘’Kwara of today does not bear any semblance with Kwara
of 2003 development-wise”.
Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin