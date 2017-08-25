Kwara detects 400 cases of certificate forgery







The Kwara state government has detected cases of certificate forgery among the state and local government workers.

To this end was disclosed by the senior Special assistant to the governor on media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, at a press briefing in government house after the Executive council Meeting held yesterday in Ilorin.

He noted that after the verification exercise the State government set up a committee headed by the Head of service{HOS] Hajia Zarah Omar to verify certificate of both the state and local government workers.

Akorede, said that the 400 workers detected will be dealt with according to the civil service law or rules.

He advised other holders of fake certificate who are yet to be detected in the system to voluntarily exit ,stressing that if anyone is detected they will not only be subjected to service rules but will be prosecuted.

According to him, ,Akorede disclosed that the HOS attended her last Executive Meeting on Tuesday as she will retire from the civil service on September 1,2017 .

He said the state Governor Alh.Abdulfatah Ahmed congratulate Hajia Omar for her meritorious service in the last 35 years in the service and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Akorede, noted that the Governor said the State will continue to leverage on her wealth of experience where it is necessary.