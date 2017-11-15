Kwara: Ahmed signs Health Insurance Bill into law with N200m support

Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has signed the State Health Insurance Agency Bill into law with a promise to support it with an initial N200million.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at Government House, Ilorin, he said the agency will operate with contributions from other sectors like the consolidated funds, grants from donors and other agencies.

The Governor said the State Health Insurance Agency is part of the government’s commitment to Human Capital Development noting that it has quality healthcare service and functional education as its main components.

He stated that the Agency is saddled with provision of qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare delivery for all the people of the state adding that apart from the N200 million grant from the state government, the scheme will be funded with one percent state consolidated fund, grants from donor agencies like World Bank and Pharm-Access.

Premium, he said, is to be paid by beneficiaries and other funds that may accrue to the agency from time to time saying insurance bill will be built on the existing Community Health Insurance Scheme which covers 10 local government areas of the state to provide a state-wide health care service to cater for separate categories of Kwarans and residents based on means testing.

The Governor said the agency will be sustainably used to develop healthcare service in the state beyond the existing levels with the hope that it will outlive the present administration.

In a post-event interview by a member of the implementation committee who happens to be the Director-General of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Bunmi Jettau Winters said World Bank and PharmAccess Foundation are assisting with technical advice.

Dr. Winters said the committee would stage an advocacy week before the scheme takes off where they will sensitise members of the public about the operations of the scheme.

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin