Konga partners LASG on second MSMEs exclusive fair

Konga.com, has again demonstrated its commitment as a company that employees, customers and society are proud of and depend on as it deepens commerce and trade in Africa by supporting and empowering Micro Small & Medium Enterprises through its collaboration with Lagos State government to host the second Micro Small & Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) Exclusive Fair in Lagos which held from the 28th August to 2nd September, 2017.

Declaring the Fair open, Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by Mr. Tunji Bello, the secretary to the State Government described MSMEs as the catalyst to industrialization drive.

The Governor acknowledged the significance of MSMEs to the Nigerian economy with the Fair increasing global visibility, productivity and profitability of goods locally made in Lagos.

He assured that government will continue to formulate policies that will enhance the productivity of all businesses in Lagos and charged entrepreneurs to take advantage of such in scaling up.

Shola Adekoya, CEO of Konga Online Shopping Limited underscored some of the things that Konga.com brings to the table of this strategic collaboration with Lagos State government for the second year running, adding that “It’s in Konga’s DNA to be the engine of trade and commerce in Africa by empowering MSMEs to move their businesses to the next level in the smart world.”

He acknowledged four key areas to buttress this saying “Firstly, advertising and marketing helps get your products to many eye balls and with the millions of site visits that Konga enjoys, these MSMEs can take advantage of that to get their products to more people on the platform thereby reaching a wider market across the nation.

“Secondly, with CBN and more people clamoring for cashless system, it has become expedient for entrepreneurs to leverage on KongaPay to accept payment easily both online and offline. With Konga’s warehouses being opened up to MSMEs, you don’t get limited by the space that you have as we can now provide warehousing and logistics for you to ship across the whole of Nigeria with full insurance policy.”

Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, also recounted the benefits derived from the support of Konga last year.

“The partnership with Konga provided the avenue for exhibitors who listed on Konga platform to gain market access and global visibility which gave them opportunity to scale up. The MSME Exclusive Fair is to compliment the purchase made-in-Lagos campaign as it promotes small scale production for economic growth and employment generation for all Nigerians,” Ogunleye said.

With the MSME Exclusive Fair, Konga is poised to help MSMEs match with the fast changing technology by providing platforms that showcases their products to the entire world with just a click. Konga is providing a platform for MSMEs to sell, a payment solution that their business needs, warehousing and logistics solution that moves their goods all over the country.

