Kogi govt alerts riverine communities of impending flood

Kogi state government has alerted communities of the reverine areas on the need to move upland on impending flood associated disasters across the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, told journalists on Monday in Lokoja, that the essence of the alert was to ensure that people in the flood prone areas were properly sensitised.

Gov. Yahaya Bello had earlier declared a State of Emergency on Environment due to the forecast by Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) of the likely reoccurrence of 2012 cycle of flooding.

Osikoya noted that some of the predictions by NIMET had happened; saying some communities in Kogi had actually experienced flooding in the first peak of rain in June and July.

“The second peak of the rain when Kogi may likely be affected is expected possibly by late August and early September when the rain would fall consistently and likely cause more flooding.

“The message is simple, if you were affected by the 2012 flood, then move upland, because between now and next one month we will see much more activities of rain.

She commended the governor for giving the needed support as the State is collaborating with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other stakeholders in case of any emergency,” Osikoya said.

Mr Sunday Baiye, the Coordinator for Kogi 2017 Flood Sensitisation, told NAN that eight local governments had been covered by his team, describing the campaign as being successful.

“We are satisfied with the level of cooperation we are getting from the traditional rulers, religious, community, group, women and youths leaders in all the communities we have visited.

“So far, we have sensitised reverine communities in Lokoja, Koton-Karfe/Kogi , Omala, Ibaji, Ofu, Igalamela/Odolu, Ajaokuta and Idah Local Government Areas, remaining

Bassa which will be covered on Monday,” Baiye said.

Baiye, who is also the CEO/Creative Consultant, ASEDA Media Consult, commended the efforts of the governor and the state commissioner for putting this kind of campaign in place in order to ensure that people at grassroots are well informed.

Idris Ahmed- Lokoja